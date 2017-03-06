Iconic ‘I Love You So Much’ mural vandalized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the most photographed spots in Austin is getting a fresh coat of paint after vandals left behind a hateful message.

Work has already begun on covering up the graffiti on the iconic “I Love You So Much,” mural on the side of Jo’s Coffee shop on Congress Avenue. Pictures surfacing on social media show the message saying an expletive about Austin.

The story behind the mural began in 2010, when Austin musician Amy Cook painted the words of love for her partner Liz Lambert, who co-owns the coffee shop, according to Austinot.

KXAN has reached out to Austin police to see what is being done to catch the suspect responsible.

The last time an Austin mural was vandalized was in 2016 when someone spray painted a red cross in the middle of the “Hi How Are You” mural on Guadeloupe. Known as one of the must-see spots in Austin, the mural was created by a local eccentric musician Daniel Johnson in the early 90’s.

In 2013, a spray painter was caught in the act while leaving behind profanity on the same mural. The suspect told police she thought the mural was made to insult her personally.