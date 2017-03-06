Hutto Councilman Michael Smith resigns amid tax concerns

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilman Michael J. Smith resigned from his post Monday, days after a KXAN investigation revealed outstanding tax issues and a questionable affidavit he filed in the Williamson County Clerk’s Office.

Smith said he was not aware of the tax issue until KXAN contacted him Feb. 27. Days later, Smith said he paid the taxes, and he was working to rectify any taxation issues as necessary.

In a March 3 Facebook post, Smith said he was in “constant contact” with Mayor Doug Gaul and the city attorney, and he was going to work with them on “whatever course of action is determined to be in the best interest of the city.”

KXAN first reported Smith had $146 in unpaid city and county taxes associated with his former day habilitation business, Beyond The Limits, dating back to 2014. Smith filed to run for reelection in May, while he still had unpaid taxes, according to Williamson County tax assessor-collector records.

According to the Hutto city charter, a candidate may not file to run in an election and be in arrears in the payment of taxes due to the city.

“After consultation with Michael to verify the facts and consultation with our City Attorney, Michael Smith submitted his resignation effective immediately,” said Hutto Mayor Doug Gaul in a prepared statement Monday. “We would like to wish Michael the best of luck in the future and thank him for his years of service and dedication to the City of Hutto.”