How to Pack Stylish and Lightly for your Spring Break Vacation

Whether you’ve had a trip on the calendar for months, or you feel a last minute getaway coming on for spring break, you don’t want to be bogged down with a lot of luggage. Image consultant Raquel Greer Gordian came by to help us pack lightly yet stylishly. She started off by telling us the best way to save room while packing is to pack items that can be re purposed. The first outfit she showed us was a stretch denim jean with a patterned flowy top and a light scarf to top it off. The stretch jeans are easy to re wear with different tops and are also super comfortable. The top was made out of synthetic fabric, which is perfect for traveling because it doesn’t wrinkle! The scarf is a great addition to your suitcase, because it is an easy way to add a layer if it gets a little chilly. Raquel then introduced an outfit that is perfect for going from day to night. The model was wearing open toed booties with jean shorts and an off the shoulder top. The jean shorts are easy to pair with other tops throughout the trip and the off the shoulder top gives you some sexiness to help your outfit transition to nighttime. Lastly, she showed us an outfit for the beach! The model was wearing a bikini covered by a lightweight pant with a denim shirt and statement necklace. This is a great way to be stylish and comfortable while soaking up the sun!

For more on Raquel and her styling and image services, go to greerimageconsulting.com.