Grow Fruits for your Drinks!

Spring has definitely got us thinking fruity and fabulous. How about lemons or limes in your own backyard? Lance Roberson of Plance was here with tips on how to grow your own. The first thing he told us was that citrus fruits love the heat, so this is the perfect time to begin planting with the temperatures we’ve been getting! Oranges and grapefruits especially love the warmth and will produce a lot of fruit this time of year. Lemon trees are great because you don’t have to pick them right away. From the day they turn yellow to the day you pick them, they stay just as good! Limes are a little bit harder to tell when to pick. You want to pick them right when they start turning yellow. If they get too yellow, the limes will be really bitter! Limes are also great year round, so you can even grow them in the winter!

You can call 512-672-9250 or go to plance.org for more on their services which include residentiall, ranch, wildlife and community agriculture