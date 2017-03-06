Free Fun in Austin for week of March 6-10

AUSTIN (KXAN)- As the weather warms up and the skies clear up, our partners at Free Fun in Austin have some ideas you might enjoy.

SXSWedu Expo– Tuesday, March 7 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. SXSWedu Expo merges a diverse community of education professionals from around the world with Central Texas students in a unique, high-energy experience. The event features more than a hundred exhibitors, student performances, a student startup competition, and opportunities for personal and professional development through session programming and coaching. Open to the public. FREE with RSVP. Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin. Jenny Lawson Speaking & Signing You Are Here– Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. You Are Here is something only The Bloggess could create. A combination of inspiration, therapy, coloring, humor, and advice, this book is filled with Jenny’s amazingly intricate illustrations, all on perforated pages that can be easily torn out, hung up, and shared. Drawing on the tenets of art therapy—which you can do while hiding in the pillow fort under your bed—You Are Here is ready to be made entirely your own. The speaking portion of this event is FREE! To get a book signed, a copy of the event book must be purchased from BookPeople. Book People, 603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin. Lenten Concert– Thursday, March 9 at noon. This midday series of half-hour concerts by distinguished, local musicians is St. David’s gift to the community. This week, hear Organ works for Lent by Bach, Scheidt, and Near. Complimentary parking is available in St. David’s garage at 8th and Trinity Streets. FREE! St. David’s Episcopal Church, 301 E 8th St, Austin. The Domain’s 10th Anniversary Celebration– Thursday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. Throughout the day, mall management will be randomly surprising shoppers with Simon gift cards, Starbucks cards, and more. The celebration will continue from 5-8 p.m. with live music by More Cowbell, a photo booth, complimentary Sofia minis and desserts, giveaways, and fabulous shopping. Many stores will also host in-store anniversary events and specials. FREE! The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. Movies in the Park: Aladdin– Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. This year – to celebrate Movies in the Park’s 25th anniversary (and Alamo Drafthouse’s 20th!) – they’re screening a series of films from 1992. Enjoy a host of family-friendly 90’s throwbacks in parks all over Austin. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs (and don’t forget a picnic!) for a fun and relaxing evening under the beautiful Austin night sky. Dogs, on-leash, are welcome. FREE! Patterson Park, 4200 Brookview Rd, Austin.