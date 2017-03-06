Effort, turnovers main message for Herman’s Horns

AUSTIN (KXAN) –Tom Herman takes on his first spring practice as head coach at Texas. There’s little room for misinterpretation in Herman’s first head coaching run with the Longhorns.

“I want them to know what champions practice like. I want that to be fully ingrained,” Herman said.

“We don’t miss. We don’t ever — winning championships is exhausting, and toeing the line is exhausting. But we as a staff are going to make sure that if a drill says full speed through the cone that it doesn’t matter if it’s the 800th rep of that or if it’s hot or if you’re tired or if you’re sore, that if we say full speed through the cone and you don’t go full speed through the cone, then there’s going to be consequences for that.”

Herman didn’t hold back in only his fourth meeting with the media since arriving at Texas, poking at several holes in the UT roster. Most notably along the defensive line.

“I think we’d know a lot more if some of these really fat guys lost some weight, what’s actual — what does their body really look like. Right now I don’t know because we’ve got some guys that are 360, 350 pounds. I don’t know how you move at that weight,” Herman.

Texas opens spring practice Tuesday. The Longhorns will practice twice before spring break hits next week. The NCAA mandates that the first two practices are held in shorts and t-shirts.

“The two things that we demand in this program, that we don’t coach, that we don’t teach, that we demand, are effort and ball security, and so everything else, don’t worry about anything else. We’ll fix it. Guy runs a wrong route, goes the wrong way, does the wrong technique, we can fix that. If a guy doesn’t go hard, that’s hard to fix,” Herman said.