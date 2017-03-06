Cows take over California highway after herd escapes

NBC News Published:
Cows take over highway after escaping in Sacramento County, Calif. (KCRA Photo via NBC News)
Cows take over highway after escaping in Sacramento County, Calif. (KCRA Photo via NBC News)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) — Traffic along California’s Highway 16 near Sacramento was shut down Monday morning after several loose cows were struck and killed by a pickup truck.

No humans were hurt in the crash on Highway 16, also known as Jackson Highway, Boulevard where the herd of escaped cows was hit by a pickup truck.

Most of the herd was corralled back into a field near Jackson Highway, but the incident prompted the road to be shut down for about an hour.

