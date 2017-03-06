Cows take over California highway after herd escapes

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) — Traffic along California’s Highway 16 near Sacramento was shut down Monday morning after several loose cows were struck and killed by a pickup truck.

No humans were hurt in the crash on Highway 16, also known as Jackson Highway, Boulevard where the herd of escaped cows was hit by a pickup truck.

Most of the herd was corralled back into a field near Jackson Highway, but the incident prompted the road to be shut down for about an hour.

