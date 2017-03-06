Colorful side effects reported after eating Peeps Oreos

NBC4i.com Staff Published:
Pink Peeps oreos (WCMH Photo)
Pink Peeps oreos (WCMH Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many people who have sampled the latest seasonal Oreo creation are reporting some very colorful side effects.

Peeps Oreos are vanilla Oreo cookies with a pink marshmallow flavored filling and bits of pink sugar. The cookies started appearing in stores on Feb. 22.

Many people who have sampled the cookies noticed that they turned their mouths and saliva pink for hours after eating them.

Eric Huang, reviewing the cookies for the Junk Food Guy blog said, “dude, the creme turned my saliva bright pink! BRIGHT PINK! This is sort of horrifying – this is the type of food dye where an hour later, when I went to brush my teeth, IT TURNED MY TOOTHBRUSH PINK. What the heck. WHAT THE HECK.”

Others report more long-term pink problems, including claims that the cookies are turning their poop pink.

An WCMH employee was able to confirm both pink cookie-related side effects, in both himself and his children.

A Mondelēz International spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the colorful effects are due to the presence of the food coloring FD&C Red No. 3.

“Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries,” Kimberly Fontes, senior communications manager Mondelēz International, told BuzzFeed.

“Such foods can also temporarily color stool,” she added.

You might remember a similar situation in 2015 when Burger King launched a Halloween Whopper. The sandwich contained a green food coloring that led to some people having green bowel movements.

