Capital Metro to extend service during SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN)- As visitors from around the world descend on Austin for SXSW, Capital Metro is expanding its service to accommodate the crowds. The agency says MetroRapid buses will operate Friday and Saturday nights until 2:30 a.m. and Sunday night until 12:30 a.m. MetroRail service will also be extended on the weekends with Saturday service from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.

If the train gets too crowded, Captial Metro will operate buses to handle the overflow. The agency reminds riders ticket vending machines at MetroRail stations do not take credit or debit cards. The TVMs only take cash, Stored Value Cards or an electronic change card previously issued by a TVM. You can also buy MetroRail passes online or by downloading the CapMetro App.

Night Owl buses will ride until 3 a.m. every day except Sunday and the MetroAirport Service will take riders from downtown to ABIA every 15 minutes Sunday, March 19. The festival ends on Saturday, March 18.