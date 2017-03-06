Capital Metro seeks public input on UT service changes

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Capital Metro wants to hear from the public when it comes to making permanent changes to its service near the UT campus. The agency recently changed bus routes along 21st Street and Red River Street after Speedway was turned into a pedestrian mall. Capital Metro is looking to make those detours permanent.

These bus routes will be impacted by the changes:

18 MLK

412 E-Bus

640 40 Acres

642 West Campus

663 Lake Austin (21st Street)

10 Red River

20 Manor

37 Colony Park

100 MetroAirport

670 Colony Park

671 North Riverside

672 Lakeshore (Red River)

In addition to the route changes, the agency says some bus schedules may be changed this summer based on public feedback.

Capital Metro is offering online webinars on Monday at noon and 6 p.m. On Friday, there will be a public hearing at the Gregory Gym at 2101 Speedway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. There’s another public hearing on Wednesday, March 15 at noon at Capital Metro Headquarters at 2910 E. 5th St. You can also provide feedback at feedback@capmetro.org.

The board of directors will have the final say on the changes. If they are approved, the adjustments will take effect June 4.