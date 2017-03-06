AISD kicks off art show featuring student works

AUSTIN (KXAN) — March is Youth Art Month and the Austin Independent School District is celebrating by showcasing more than 1,700 works from students across the district.

The annual exhibit features paintings, drawings, printmaking, mixed media, sculptures, collages, weaving, ceramics, photography, jewelry and electronic media from 113 elementary, middle and high schools.

The exhibit debuted on Sunday at the district’s Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. It will be on display until March 29 at the following times:

  • 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Mondays–Fridays
  • 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturdays
  • noon–4 p.m. Sundays

 

