Zilker Kite Festival postponed due to inclement weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 88th annual ABC Kite Festival in Zilker Park has been postponed to Sunday, March 12.

The City of Austin made the decision to postpone the festival due to inclement weather and uncontrollable park conditions from the overnight rainfall.

“While we are disappointed with the postponement, we agree with the City’s decision as the we want everyone attending the festival to have the experience they deserve and we want to protect Zilker Park from any potential damage,” an ABC Kite Festival spokesperson said Saturday morning.

For the latest updates on festival changes, visit the ABC Kite Festival website.