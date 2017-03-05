Williamson County Sheriff’s hosts free children’s self defense academy

By Published: Updated:
Girls dress up as their favorite princess for "The Empowered Princess" self defense classes Sunday, March 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)
Girls dress up as their favorite princess for "The Empowered Princess" self defense classes Sunday, March 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Unit and Posh Salon have partnered up to host free children’s self defense classes Sunday afternoon.

“The Empowered Princess” is an all day event which allows girls ages 4 to 10 to attend a one-hour self defense class. The event will include age appropriate discussion about personal space and even makeovers done by salon stylists with the help of advocates and female peace officers from WCSO.

The event will be held at the Posh Salon on 4410 Williams Drive in Georgetown with 4 different classes until 5:45 p.m.

For more information on “The Empowered Princess,” click here.

PHOTOS: The Empowered Princess

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s