Williamson County Sheriff’s hosts free children’s self defense academy

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Unit and Posh Salon have partnered up to host free children’s self defense classes Sunday afternoon.
“The Empowered Princess” is an all day event which allows girls ages 4 to 10 to attend a one-hour self defense class. The event will include age appropriate discussion about personal space and even makeovers done by salon stylists with the help of advocates and female peace officers from WCSO.
The event will be held at the Posh Salon on 4410 Williams Drive in Georgetown with 4 different classes until 5:45 p.m.
For more information on “The Empowered Princess,” click here.
PHOTOS: The Empowered Princess
PHOTOS: The Empowered Princess x
Latest Galleries
-
Tecolote Farm Storm Damage
-
SH 71 Express Project signs
-
SH 71 Express Project signs
-
The Lackovich’s Experience with Bella Vita
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Test Gallery
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Brush fire in Del Valle
-
Gallery: Afghan officials: Suicide bomber kills at least 19 in Kabul
-
Gallery: Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Kabul