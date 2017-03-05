Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office ’empowering princesses’

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s most girls’ dream to become a princess, and those wishes came true Sunday afternoon. About a hundred girls, ten-years-old and younger, spent the day getting pampered at Posh Salon in Georgetown. But their visit was about more than the makeover.

“We want them to feel beautiful, but we also want them to see that law enforcement is not scary and we’re here to help them in any way we can,” said Julie Hobbs with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance.

Deputies and child advocates assisted salon stylists while speaking words that could save one of the princesses. “So if someone ever tries to put their arm on you or they want you to go with them and you don’t know who they are, I want for you to yell, ‘Get back!,'” explained Amy Callaway to the girls, a member of the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Get back!” — it’s a simple phrase that’s giving girls courage. “You don’t want to be scared when someone is like taking you or something,” said princess attendee Cora Clark. “I shouldn’t be scared and I should just do it for myself, or I could ask someone to help me.”

