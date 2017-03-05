Police investigating sexual assault of a UT student on the Drag

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and the University of Texas Police Departments are investigating the sexual assault of a UT student along the Drag.

According to a safety alert sent to the entire UT Austin campus Sunday afternoon, the attack happened between 10 p.m and 12:40 a.m. between the 2200 and 2600 block of Guadalupe Street.

Police say the victim did not know the “assailants,” and there is not a clear description available at the moment.

KXAN is working to learn more, and will have the latest on KXAN News Sunday at 5 p.m.