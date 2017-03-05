Police: Human skeletal remains found behind kitchen wall of Houston home

By Published: Updated:
Police said the home was recently purchased, and the new homeowners were in the attic Saturday, March 4, 2017, when a floorboard gave way. (KXAN)
Police said the home was recently purchased, and the new homeowners were in the attic Saturday, March 4, 2017, when a floorboard gave way. (KXAN)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Human remains were found behind a kitchen wall in Houston over the weekend.

Police said the home was recently purchased, and the new homeowners were in the attic Saturday when a floorboard gave way.

Through the floor, investigators said the new homeowners saw what appeared to be skeletal remains.

They called police, who tore down a wall to get to the bones. The medical examiner is working to confirm if they are human and to determine any clues for a potential cause of death.

“It’s a crazy thing,” neighbor Mark Valadez said. “I thought the house was empty this whole time. I’ve never seen anyone in there until today.”

An investigation is underway.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s