Police: Human skeletal remains found behind kitchen wall of Houston home

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Human remains were found behind a kitchen wall in Houston over the weekend.

Police said the home was recently purchased, and the new homeowners were in the attic Saturday when a floorboard gave way.

Through the floor, investigators said the new homeowners saw what appeared to be skeletal remains.

They called police, who tore down a wall to get to the bones. The medical examiner is working to confirm if they are human and to determine any clues for a potential cause of death.

“It’s a crazy thing,” neighbor Mark Valadez said. “I thought the house was empty this whole time. I’ve never seen anyone in there until today.”

An investigation is underway.