Future zookeeper gives up presents for 7th birthday, saves animals instead

7-year-old Kane Franco of Round Rock is happy with his decision not to get any toys for his birthday party. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old boy in Round Rock says he’s happy with his decision not to get any toys for his birthday party last Saturday, March 4.

Instead, Kane Franco told his friends and family he wanted to save endangered species.

So, they presented him with certificates from the World Wildlife Fund — showing pictures of the animals he helped save.

They include a snow leopard, black panther and a tiger.

“I loved animals, I always wanted to be a zookeeper,” he said. “And I want to have a lot of animals alive so I can have my zoo perfect. That’s why I choose to not have toys, but have animals adopted.”

Kane’s mom told KXAN he told her his plan to save animals months ago. She also said he has loved animals since he learned to talk.

In case you’re curious, Kane says his favorite is the red panda.

