Ceremony at Capitol honors Texans who died in Battle of the Alamo

Members of the group Celebrate Texas read the names of those who died and fired a musket volley -- a military honor March 5, 2017, at State Capitol. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
181 years ago today — the nearly two-week long attack by the Mexican Army at the Alamo was nearly over.

Nearly 200 Texans died inside as the Texas Revolution came close to reaching an end.

Those who died were honored in a special ceremony Sunday at the Heroes of the Alamo monument on the State Capitol grounds.

The group Celebrate Texas held the event. They read the names of those who died while ringing a bell and firing a musket volley — a military honor.

“It’s a matter of remembering, it’s a matter of getting a little taste of what the people who went before, did and ate and smelt and felt,” said Celebrate Texas board member George Rollow. “And to understand their love for the country they were trying to build.”

The battle of the Alamo ended on March 6, 1836 — four days after the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed.

But the war did not end until Texas’ army captured Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto.

