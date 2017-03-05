4 Bandidos gang members arrested in 2006 death of Austin man

Prosecutors say four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin. (KXAN)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell’s Angels in Austin.

Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang. The charges against him include murder in aid of racketeering.

Authorities say Romo and the others conspired to kill Anthony Benesh in a 2006 sniper attack as he stood outside an Austin restaurant.

Prosecutors say the Bandidos didn’t want a rival gang to diminish their power and territory, and had threatened Benesh against starting a chapter.

The four men were indicted and taken into custody Thursday.

It’s not known if Romo has an attorney to answer the charges.

