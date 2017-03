AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,700 people are without power near Cameron Road and Camino La Costa.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Austin Energy tweeted that customers in the area do not have service due to a damaged pole in the area.

1,707 customers out of service due to damaged pole @ Cameron Road and Camino La Costa. Crews working on the problem. — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) March 5, 2017

Austin Energy has crews on scene assessing the damage.

No information has been released on when the repairs are expected to be completed.

To monitor outages in your area, visit the Austin Energy Customer Outage Portal.