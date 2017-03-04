Local parade celebrates 181 years of Texas independence

Related Coverage Celebrations mark 181st anniversary of Texas Independence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area bands marched around town for the annual Texas Independence Day Parade and 5K run Saturday morning.

This year’s parade and run began on Congress Avenue and eventually moved up to the Capitol.

The parade is one of several events Celebrate Texas is hosting in honor Texas’ independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836.

On Sunday, there will be an Alamo ceremony on the South Capitol Grounds, followed by a golf tournament Monday afternoon.

For more information about the next Texas Independence Day events,