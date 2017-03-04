Jeremiah Program aims to help single mothers in Austin overcome poverty, other obstacles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are thousands of single mothers raising their children here in the Austin area — many of them living in poverty.

An organization known as the Jeremiah Program is stepping up, offering an affordable place to live, life skills and training.

Jeremiah Program executive director Shannon Moody spoke to KXAN about how the program works and who it helps.

They are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Austin campus at 1200 Paul Teresa Saldana Street at 10 a.m. Monday, March. 6.