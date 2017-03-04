Hundreds gather downtown for ‘March 4 Trump’ rally

By Published:
A local group shows their support for President Trump with a large banner at the 'March 4 Trump' rally, Mar. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)
A local group shows their support for President Trump with a large banner at the 'March 4 Trump' rally, Mar. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the ‘March 4 Trump’ rally.

The Austin rally was one of many demonstrations held across the country to show support for President Trump, the military, veterans and law enforcement.

Demonstrators began the rally at Woolridge Park for prayer and a chance to listen to local guest speakers. Following the introduction, protesters marched around the Capitol and back to the park.

In addition to the rally, supporters collected donations for homeless veterans and raised money for local law enforcement.

More than 40 ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies were held nationwide.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s