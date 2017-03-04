Hundreds gather downtown for ‘March 4 Trump’ rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the ‘March 4 Trump’ rally.

The Austin rally was one of many demonstrations held across the country to show support for President Trump, the military, veterans and law enforcement.

Demonstrators began the rally at Woolridge Park for prayer and a chance to listen to local guest speakers. Following the introduction, protesters marched around the Capitol and back to the park.

In addition to the rally, supporters collected donations for homeless veterans and raised money for local law enforcement.

More than 40 ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies were held nationwide.