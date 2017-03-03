Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I started hearing something behind me, I turn around and the dog is right on top of me,” Timothy Maestas said, as the dog attacked him at Georgetown’s Blue Hole. The dog’s owner,  he says, claimed to be going to her car to get information when she took off. Maestas at least wants the woman to be responsible and own up to what she did. The story on the attack generated enormous interest online. These are the top five stories on KXAN.com this week:

5. Southside Flying Pizza employee fired following insult to police officer

4. Woman takes off after dog bites man at Georgetown Blue Hole

3. Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house

2. 5-year-old boy gets haircut to confuse teacher

1. Fleeing inmate’s truck goes airborne in Louisiana chase

