Texas Associated Press Broadcasters honors KXAN with several awards

By Published:
Members of the KXAN team pose with the station's Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards April 26, 2015
Members of the KXAN team pose with the station's Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards April 26, 2015

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A round of applause can be heard around the newsroom as KXAN wins first place for several Texas Associated Press Broadcasters awards for 2016.

KXAN received numerous awards for our investigative reporting, sports segments, and digital platform. The morning team won first place as well as David Yeomans for best weathercaster and John Dabkovich for best anchor.

List of awards:

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s