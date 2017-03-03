Texas Associated Press Broadcasters honors KXAN with several awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A round of applause can be heard around the newsroom as KXAN wins first place for several Texas Associated Press Broadcasters awards for 2016.
KXAN received numerous awards for our investigative reporting, sports segments, and digital platform. The morning team won first place as well as David Yeomans for best weathercaster and John Dabkovich for best anchor.
List of awards:
- Morning Newscast
- Investigative report: KXAN wins first place for Border Splurge: Texas’ Billion-Dollar Drug War
- Weathercast: David Yeomans gets first place
- Reporters: Leslie Rangel gets first place and Kylie McGivern gets second
- Continuing Coverage: KXAN wins first place for Demanding Action: Austin’s ADA Lawsuit Industry
- News Anchors: KXAN SWEEPS — John Dabkovich gets first place, Shannon Wolfson second, honorable mention for Sally Hernandez
- Photojournalism-Station: KXAN wins second place
- Documentary/TV Magazine or Special: Second place goes to Josh Hinkle and Chris Nelson for State of Texas: In-depth – Guns on College Campuses
- Digital: KXAN’s website recognized as best in Austin
- Sports Special: More than the Score wins second place awarding Roger Wallace, Chris Tavarez and Andrew Schnitker
- Online/Special Contest: KXAN gets an honorable mention for Border Splurge: Texas’ Billion-dollar Drug War
- Spot Coverage: Honorable mention for UT Murder Suspect Arrested