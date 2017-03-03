Supersized menu served at Rodeo Austin’s Cowboy Breakfast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin organizers are serving a breakfast the size of Texas Friday morning at the Long Center in downtown Austin.

The food and entertainment featured at the Cowboy Breakfast marks the start of the rodeo, which kicks off next weekend. Organizers are expecting at least 3,000 people during the three-hour breakfast.

The entertainment is just as big as the spread. A trick roper, two-stepping lessons and live music go hand-in-hand with the biscuits and gravy, the brisket tacos, doughnuts and pancakes.

The rodeo boasts a major economic impact on Austin. Each year, the event brings in about $77 million to the city. In the last 10 years, it has given $20 million to Texas teens for scholarships. It also creates nearly 1,000 jobs.

After the breakfast, the rodeo starts next weekend at the Travis County Exposition Center. Organizers are opening the fairgrounds and a carnival this weekend.

The breakfast is free and open to the public.

Gigi Barnett is live with more on the the supersized fun at the Cowboy Breakfast on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.