Storm-battered Hays County neighbors prepare for weekend rain

One couple says they lost half their roof in February's severe storm. (KXAN photo)
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some in Hays County are working fast to repair their homes before the next round of rain comes through this weekend. One local couple says they are still missing half of their roof from February’s severe storms.

“We got to get that tarp up because if we don’t the rain will come in,” said Kyle resident Sherry Sherwood, as she folds a tarp with her husband. “If it rains, before my husband gets in there to block up one part of the roof, it will all come down.”

Sherwood says they’ve lived through many storms, but never one that has done this kind of damage to their home.

“There was a big ol’ boom and when I went to the kitchen to look out I heard it kind of roaring, and I looked out but I didn’t see nothing,” said Sherwood.

The next morning, Sherry did. She woke up to find chunks of her roof scattered throughout her yard. “This landed way over there, we just pulled it back this way,” said Sherwood, pointing to her neighbor’s yard almost 40 yards away.

The couple doesn’t have any insurance. Since the storm, they’ve been contacting local organizations for help; she says they finally found a man willing to do work Saturday afternoon.

“Man it will sure help if he does,” said Sherwood.

The National Weather Service did determine that a tornado was behind some of the damage last month in Hays County. In a preliminary report, it states that an F1 tornado began at Ranch Road 12 and made a path just west of Kyle.

