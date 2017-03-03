Spring Travel with Your Favorite Savings Destination

A lot of us go shopping to get everything we need before we hit the friendly skies or the open road for travel season. This spring, folks will spend over $600 when it comes to vacation travel, and Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot shared the essentials you need without breaking the bank! RetailMeNot is a leading digital savings destination that helps consumers save money with hundreds of thousands of deals at their favorite retailers. RetailMeNot is the one-stop-shop for the best offers ranging from travel, fashion, beauty, office supplies, gadgets and electronics to home décor, food and pet products, among others.

  • RetailMeNot is a web site and free app with over 500,000 digital offers for 50,000 retailers making it easy to save money while you shop online or in-store.
  • Shoppers can visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free RetailMeNot app to save money at all their favorite stores. Users report an average savings of $20 per transaction.
  • The free RetailMeNot app alerts you to nearby offers that you can use in-store, just show your smartphone at checkout!

You can browse the savings destination to get promo codes and save money with the FREE app from RetailMeNot — available for download on iPhone and Android phones. To learn more, go to retailmenot.com.

 

 

