Schwarzenegger bails on ‘Apprentice’ citing Trump as reason for failure

HOLLYWOOD, California (KXAN) – NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice reality series may be in danger of being terminated as Arnold Schwarzenegger is stepping down after only one season as boss, the role formerly held by President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger made the announcement in an interview with Empire magazine released Friday. “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline,” Schwarzenegger said.

Sponsorship and viewership for the former hit show had fallen as Trump took office and word emerged he would remain on the show’s payroll as a producer. Six of the 12 corporate backers for the show had announced plans to stop, according to The Wrap.

“When people found out…then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said.

The president has famously voiced his opinions of his successor on several occasions, and it hasn’t been the most enthusiastic.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Schwarzenegger issued a clapback to the president, offering to switch jobs.

According to Variety, Celebrity Apprentice has not yet been picked up for another season.

“It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” Schwarzenegger said.