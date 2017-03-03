Schwarzenegger bails on ‘Apprentice’ citing Trump as reason for failure

Arnold Schwarzenegger
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger tells Men's Journal for an article published online on March 2, 2017, that he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, California (KXAN) – NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice reality series may be in danger of being terminated as Arnold Schwarzenegger is stepping down after only one season as boss, the role formerly held by President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger made the announcement in an interview with Empire magazine released Friday. “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline,” Schwarzenegger said.

Sponsorship and viewership for the former hit show had fallen as Trump took office and word emerged he would remain on the show’s payroll as a producer. Six of the 12 corporate backers for the show had announced plans to stop, according to The Wrap.

“When people found out…then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said.

The president has famously voiced his opinions of his successor on several occasions, and it hasn’t been the most enthusiastic.

Schwarzenegger issued a clapback to the president, offering to switch jobs.

According to Variety, Celebrity Apprentice has not yet been picked up for another season.

“It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” Schwarzenegger said.

