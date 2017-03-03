Reporter

Full-time

Be part of an innovative #1-rated newsroom that values your ideas, and encourages creative, compelling storytelling – while living in one of the nation’s most desired and growing cities. Requirements: Journalism or related degree required. Five years’ television news reporting experience required; Anchoring experience preferred.

JOB SUMMARY: KXAN is looking for an experienced journalist accustomed to handling the day’s lead stories and live breaking news; this is not an entry-level position. Will report on-air and online daily, delivering accurate, compelling news stories with an in-depth and investigative approach. Will be assigned to anchor newscasts on a fill-in basis as needed.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Build network of sources and cultivate an area of reporting expertise, or beat.

Develop ideas for news, enterprise and investigative stories.

Collect and analyze facts about newsworthy events.

Present clear, creative and accurate live shots.

Produce accurate, complete and compelling news copy on deadline.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar, multi-tasking and organizational skills.

Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel.

Adept at adlib presentations, without aid of scripts and/or teleprompters.

Possess exceptional research skills.

Training/Equipment: Operate newsroom computer systems.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required as assigned. Position sometimes requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities other duties may be assigned.

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled