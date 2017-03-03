Producer

JOB SUMMARY: The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms. Will produce weekend evening newscasts, and fill-in on weeknight newscasts as needed. This is a weekend leadership position, requiring someone with strong editorial judgment to help make reporter and photographer assignments, and make other important content decisions.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.

Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.

Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business objectives.

Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.

Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.

Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.

Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.

Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.

Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.

Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.

Ability to meet quality standards for service & evaluate customer satisfaction.

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism preferred. + 3 years’ experience as TV news producer required.

Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.

Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled