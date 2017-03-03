Producer
JOB SUMMARY: The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms. Will produce weekend evening newscasts, and fill-in on weeknight newscasts as needed. This is a weekend leadership position, requiring someone with strong editorial judgment to help make reporter and photographer assignments, and make other important content decisions.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.
- Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.
- Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business objectives.
- Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
- Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.
- Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.
- Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.
- Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
- Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
- Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
- Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
- Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.
- Ability to meet quality standards for service & evaluate customer satisfaction.
Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism preferred. + 3 years’ experience as TV news producer required.
Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.
Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
To apply, send resume and letter of interest to HR@kxan.com
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled