Pflugerville to be a little spiffier after Big Event

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — If you’re out and about in Pflugerville this weekend you may notice it looks a little spiffier thanks to 3,600 student volunteers

The Pflugerville ISD students took part in their third annual Big Event, the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation that has been going strong since 1982.

Middle and high school students throughout the district spent hours doing service projects at more than 70 sites all over Pflugerville.

One student told us he was overjoyed about the day. “I’ve been shoveling mulch, spreading it around. We’ve also been painting the benches and clean the playscape.”

The students said they couldn’t do it without all the sponsors providing money and resources to make such a big impact in the community.