Officers searching for suspect who stabbed man in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is seriously wounded after being stabbed in southeast Austin on Friday night.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to South Austin Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS after the stabbing on Cypress Bend — not far from the intersection of Nuckols Crossing Road and East Stassney Lane — at around 8:07 p.m.

Austin police officers on the ground and the air are looking for the suspect after he left the scene of the stabbing. A K9 unit and air unit were called off the search at around 9:30 p.m.