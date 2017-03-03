Nintendo Switch offering players on-the-go gaming

By Published: Updated:
Nao Imoto, 31 years old, shows off Nintendo's newest computer game console "Switch" at a retail store Bic Camera in central Tokyo, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Nao Imoto, 31 years old, shows off Nintendo's newest computer game console "Switch" at a retail store Bic Camera in central Tokyo, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

U.S. (KXAN) — A new video game console is out on Friday.

The Nintendo Switch lets players use it with a TV as a handheld device. You can also use it for gaming on-the-go.

Nintendo says they hope to bridge the gap between hardcore gamers and more casual mobile players.

If you didn’t pre-order a Switch, then it might be weeks before stores are able to restock the in-demand item.

A word of warning, do not put the cartridges in your mouth! Kotaku Senior reporter Mike Fahey posted an article about its taste. He says it is so bad he still had the taste in his mouth days later.

The company says the taste is intentional. They added the taste so small children would instantly spit them out if they put them in their mouth.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s