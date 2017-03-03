Nintendo Switch offering players on-the-go gaming

U.S. (KXAN) — A new video game console is out on Friday.

The Nintendo Switch lets players use it with a TV as a handheld device. You can also use it for gaming on-the-go.

Nintendo says they hope to bridge the gap between hardcore gamers and more casual mobile players.

If you didn’t pre-order a Switch, then it might be weeks before stores are able to restock the in-demand item.

A word of warning, do not put the cartridges in your mouth! Kotaku Senior reporter Mike Fahey posted an article about its taste. He says it is so bad he still had the taste in his mouth days later.

The company says the taste is intentional. They added the taste so small children would instantly spit them out if they put them in their mouth.