Might Texas Dog walk helps turn rescues into service dogs

Published: Updated:
Sally Hernandez smiles with Magician Ray Anderson and producer of the Mighty Texas Dog Walk Sheri Soltes (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, you and your four-legged friends can get some exercise and help turn rescue dogs into service dogs.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Joining us in the studio to preview the event is Magician Ray Anderson and his magic dog Leroy and human friend Sheri Soltes. She is the producer of the dog walk as well as the founder of Service Dogs Incorporated.

The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at 305 South Congress. You can register for the event here

