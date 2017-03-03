Metal pieces fall from downtown Austin building onto cars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Large construction debris and pieces of metal rained down on the street from an 18-story building in downtown Austin, Friday afternoon.

Austin police say no one was injured by the debris, but vehicles were hit. Officers, who have shut down West Fifth in front of the building, are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The pieces of metal fell from 5th+Colorado, located at 201 W. 5th St. David Nelson, who played football for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, tweeted that he saw “7-8 huge chunks” of the building fall and land on cars. “Praise God no one was injured,” he said.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

