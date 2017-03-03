Llano sheriff’s employee accidentally shoots gun in office

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - Llano County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Llano County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — An employee at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office accidentally shot their gun in an office on Friday.

The department says no one was injured in the incident. There was some damage, however, and the office will need a window replaced.

Additional details on the accidental shooting were not immediately available.

In May 2016, a University of Texas at Austin police officer was shot after accidentally firing his holstered weapon. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

In 2014 and 2015, Austin police suspended several officers for firing their guns accidentally. 

