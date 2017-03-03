Amplify Austin is stretching into it’s final hours, but there is still plenty of time to get behind a great organization with your support. Wendy Rodriguez joined us in the studio tell us about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Austin’s leading youth development agency, helping more than 12,000 kids in the Austin area becoming productive, responsible, caring citizens. Your support for Boys & Girls Clubs is more than charity. It is an investment in our most precious natural resource, our kids.

98% of Club members graduated on time , compared to 89% of their nonmember peers.

86 cents out of every dollar invested goes directly to programs and services for our kids.

57% of Boys & Girls Clubs alumni say “The Club saved my life.”

You can help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area meet their goal during Amplify Austin. Go to bgcaustin.org and make a donation today, March 3rd before 6 PM.

Sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.