Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Meet Their Goal

By Published: Updated:
boys-and-girls-club

Amplify Austin is stretching into it’s final hours, but there is still plenty of time to get behind a great organization with your support. Wendy Rodriguez joined us in the studio tell us about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Austin’s leading youth development agency, helping more than 12,000 kids in the Austin area becoming productive, responsible, caring citizens.  Your support for Boys & Girls Clubs is more than charity. It is an investment in our most precious natural resource, our kids.

  • 98% of Club members graduated on time , compared to 89% of their nonmember peers.
  • 86 cents out of every dollar invested goes directly to programs and services for our kids.
  • 57% of Boys & Girls Clubs alumni say “The Club saved my life.”

You can help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area meet their goal during Amplify Austin. Go to bgcaustin.org and make a donation today, March 3rd before 6 PM.

 

 

 

Sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s