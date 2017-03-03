Hays County 14 year old charged for school gun plot

Lehman High School (KXAN Photo)
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A former 9th grade student at Lehman High School is behind bars after allegedly saying online late Thursday evening that they were taking a gun to the school.

Hays CISD released a statement to parents about the 14-year-old who had parted with the school district last week.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office charged and detained the former student early Friday morning for making the threat.

“In addition to my administrative team adjusting schedules to spend more time in the halls, law enforcement will also have a stronger presence on campus,” Lehman’s principal, Denisha Presley said in the statement.

The school is not believed to be in danger.

