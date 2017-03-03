Harris County investigator convicted of stealing comic books held as evidence

An evidence photo of a comic book collection (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
HOUSTON (AP) — A former district attorney investigator in Texas has been convicted of stealing more than $1 million in collectible comic books and sports memorabilia that were being held as evidence in a criminal case.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 46-year-old Dustin Deutsch was convicted Thursday. He faces up to life in prison.

Deutsch’s former partner, Lonnie Blevins, testified that he and Deutsch worked together in 2012 to steal vintage comic books and other memorabilia while working for the Harris County district attorney.

The items were considered evidence in a case against a lawyer who bought them with money he was later convicted of embezzling.

Blevins has pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Deutsch has maintained that Blevins was the thief.

