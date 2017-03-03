Fire ignited at Rockdale propane building

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Smoke and flames can be seen in the sky in Rockdale, Texas after a fire ignited at the All Service Propane building around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The building on 1210 East Cameron Rd. is reportedly fully engulfed in flames. Reports are coming in to firefighters of the flames spreading to properties west of the building, which have now been evacuated.

Traffic is being detoured off of Highway 79 by Rockdale police. Officers say the east end of Rockdale is blocked off between Yoakum and Highway 77. People are asked to avoid the area.

We have a KXAN crew on the way.