Fire ignited at Rockdale propane building

By Published: Updated:
Fire at Rockdale All Service Propone (Courtesy: Kimberly Washburn)
Fire at Rockdale All Service Propone (Courtesy: Kimberly Washburn)

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Smoke and flames can be seen in the sky in Rockdale, Texas after a fire ignited at the All Service Propane building around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The building on 1210 East Cameron Rd. is reportedly fully engulfed in flames. Reports are coming in to firefighters of the flames spreading to properties west of the building, which have now been evacuated.

Traffic is being detoured off of Highway 79 by Rockdale police. Officers say the east end of Rockdale is blocked off between Yoakum and Highway 77. People are asked to avoid the area.

We have a KXAN crew on the way. 

Fire at Rockdale All Service Propone (Courtesy: Kimberly Washburn)
Fire at Rockdale All Service Propone (Courtesy: Kimberly Washburn)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s