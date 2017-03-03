Enjoy your weekend with tips from Free Fun in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Need ideas for the weekend? Here are some tips from Free Fun in Austin:
- Community Cinema: The Incredibles – Friday at 6 p.m. Grab chairs and a blanket, bring family and friends to enjoy a special screening of The Incredibles. Arrive early to explore Community First! Village, pick your spot and enjoy a family favorite on the big screen. Plus, stop by the Community Market to check out all the beautiful art and handcrafted products that Community First! residents make in the various micro-enterprise programs at the Village. Candy, popcorn, water, and sodas will be available for purchase (cash preferred). Concession sales and tips help Community First! friends who will be serving you to earn a modest living income. The movie begins around 7 p.m. Reserve your FREE tickets here. A donation of $5 is greatly appreciated. Community First! Village, 9301 Hog Eye Rd, Austin.
- It’s My Park Day – All day Saturday it’s My Park Day, Austin Parks Foundation’s biggest city-wide volunteer event, when each year thousands of volunteers work to improve parks, trails, and greenbelts throughout the city. Register here to show your park some love. All volunteers will receive an It’s My Park Day t-shirt. FREE! View projects and locations here.
- Explore UT – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Explore UT aims to inform students, parents, teachers, and community members from across the state about the importance of the public research institution and higher education in Texas. The day-long event invites Texans of all ages to experience robust research experiences, hands-on demonstrations and experiments, and participate in the richness of the university’s scholarship and knowledge. FREE! View the full event schedule here.
- ABC Kite Festival – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kicking off Spring for the past 88 years, the ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin’s best-known and oldest annual events. This year’s schedule features a full day of family-friendly activities, including live music during the 2nd Annual MossFest Children’s Concert, so pack a picnic and bring the kids (and dogs) to be a part of the spectacular sight of hundreds of kites filling the Austin skyline. FREE! Zilker Park, 2033 Lou Neff Rd, Austin.
- Sunday Funday: The Lightbulb and the Electric Motor – Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Sunday Funday’s feature historically-inspired activities for children, scavenger hunts in the historic house, and informal tours of the museum. This month, roll up your sleeves and take a closer look at the well-known light-bulb and not-quite-as-well-known electric motor. Using nothing more than household batteries, History Lab experimenters can re-create some of Edison’s earliest attempts to find a filament that would give good light without burning too quickly and build a simple model electric motor. FREE! Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St, Austin.