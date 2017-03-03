Digital Investigative Journalist

KXAN Published: Updated:

Position type

Full time

Want to be part of a duPont and IRE Award-winning investigative team? Want to work with some of the industry’s most talented investigative journalists at the #1-rated station in Austin? Want to live in one of the coolest places in the nation – the “Live Music Capital of the World,” “America’s Next Great Food Town” and home to some of the best hiking and biking trails in the country? KXAN is Austin’s dominant, multi-platform station focused on in-depth and investigative journalism. This reporter will work independently to enterprise and break stories on a specified beat, as well as general assignment, and must have:

  • 3 years of journalism experience preferred, reporting for a print or online outlet
  • Strong writing skills and a journalism degree
  • Working knowledge of CMS workflow, standard digital storytelling tools (Google documents, Tableau, data analysis) and the FOIA process

This reporter’s duties will include:

  • Writing in-depth and investigative, original news content for the station’s website, as well as contributing to newsgathering for the day’s big stories and breaking news
  • Posting & updating news content on websites, blogs, and social media channels
  • Covering special events and working on special projects for digital news coverage
  • Developing sources and content areas of expertise
  • Collaborating with the investigative and digital teams to create visually rich, value-added content such as charts, graphs, photos, and videos
  • Other duties as assigned

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s