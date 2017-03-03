Digital Investigative Journalist

Position type

Full time

Want to be part of a duPont and IRE Award-winning investigative team? Want to work with some of the industry’s most talented investigative journalists at the #1-rated station in Austin? Want to live in one of the coolest places in the nation – the “Live Music Capital of the World,” “America’s Next Great Food Town” and home to some of the best hiking and biking trails in the country? KXAN is Austin’s dominant, multi-platform station focused on in-depth and investigative journalism. This reporter will work independently to enterprise and break stories on a specified beat, as well as general assignment, and must have:

3 years of journalism experience preferred, reporting for a print or online outlet

Strong writing skills and a journalism degree

Working knowledge of CMS workflow, standard digital storytelling tools (Google documents, Tableau, data analysis) and the FOIA process

This reporter’s duties will include:

Writing in-depth and investigative, original news content for the station’s website, as well as contributing to newsgathering for the day’s big stories and breaking news

Posting & updating news content on websites, blogs, and social media channels

Covering special events and working on special projects for digital news coverage

Developing sources and content areas of expertise

Collaborating with the investigative and digital teams to create visually rich, value-added content such as charts, graphs, photos, and videos

Other duties as assigned