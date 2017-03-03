Compass Bank in Georgetown robbed by man wearing traffic vest

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Compass Bank on West Spring Street in Georgetown was robbed Friday afternoon by a man who demanded money in a note to a teller.

Police were called to the bank at around 4:25 p.m. after the suspect, who did not show a weapon, got the money and left the bank.

Officers describe the suspect as a black male with a beard and mustache, wearing a green/yellow traffic vest, blue/gray short-sleeved shirt over a white, long-sleeved t-shirt, black or dark blue pants, white tennis shoes with red laces and a black, winter stocking cap on his head.

Photos of the suspect were not immediately available. Georgetown police and the FBI are investigating the robbery.

In January, a woman wore a traffic vest as she robbed a southwest Austin bank. 

