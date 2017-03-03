Changes made to Zilker Kite Festival parking ahead of expected rain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend is the start to a busy month and eventually spring. Take note of what events will be closing roads you’ll want to be planning around.

With up to an inch of rain anticipated this weekend, the Austin Parks & Recreation Department says they are proactively closing the general attendance public on-site parking for the ABC Kite Fest. The closure, however, does not affect planned parking for the breakfast and fun run for credentialed attendees.

Festival organizers say they fully believe the festival will go ahead as planned Sunday. If for some reason the festival is completely rained out, organizers have said the event would be moved to March 12.

For a full list of transportation options to the festival visit the ABC Kite Festival website.

Big events this weekend

The ABC Kite Festival will wrap up our weekend with around 20,000 people expected to head to Zilker Park to fly their kites. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

This event is a big one to say the least. Plan for Barton Springs Road to be closed from Mopac past Robert E. Lee Drive.

The Mighty Texas Dog Walk will be over here near the Statesman building on South Congress Avenue. The event will start at 10 a.m. Another event in this area will be happening around the same time and that will close the South Congress Bridge.

The Texas Independence Day Parade will travel up Congress Avenue and end at the Capitol. It’ll will also close Cesar Chavez Street to 11th Street between Colorado and Brazos Street as well. Consider using Guadalupe Street or Lamar Boulevard as an alternate route.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday the March 4 Trump rally will start at Wooldridge Square Park. Across the street from the Travis County Courthouse. The march will make a loop up Congress before heading back to the park. Organizers expect around 2,000 people to expected to attend. There are no road closures planned for the march at this time.