Attorneys baffled as ICE agent arrests man inside Travis Co. Courthouse

Juan Carlos Coronilla-Guerrero (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrested an undocumented man at the Travis County Courthouse on Friday, something attorneys tell KXAN they have never seen before at the courthouse.

The man who was arrested, Juan Carlos Coronilla-Guerrero, 27, had previously been released from custody on Feb. 1, when the county’s new immigration policy went into effect.

City Council members Greg Casar and Delia Garza said in a joint statement that the presence of ICE officials in a courthouse “harms our overall public safety.” They continued, “This will have a chilling effect on our judicial branch of government’s ability to operate effectively,” explaining that people will fear going to court dates as victims, witnesses or defendants.

“When families live in fear, we all lose,” the council members said. Garza says families who are fearful of attending scheduled court appearances could face “dire consequences” like losing custody of their children or obtaining a restraining order from an abusive spouse.

Coronilla-Guerrero was arrested in January on charges of assault causing injury–family violence and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. The man, who has not been convicted, was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday.

His attorney, Daniel Betts, says Coronilla-Guerrero was not required to appear in court Friday, but was there to try to move the case through faster. “I made a calculation that it would be best to minimize the potential contact with the criminal justice system as those might be potential contacts with ICE, and didn’t anticipate this happening, but this is what happened.”

Undocumented immigrants and their advocates have taken part in protests nationwide in recent weeks as ICE operations nationwide have netted hundreds of arrests, with 51 arrests in Austin. 

