ABC Zilker Kite Fest

It’s looking like beautiful weather for one of Austin’s most favorite ways to usher in Spring. Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services joined us to tell us about the ABC Kite Fest, Moss Fest, and all the other fun we can catch at Zilker Park this weekend. This year, the ABC Kite Fest expects tens of thousands of fans to come out to Zilker Park for a day of kite-flying, family-friendly activities and kite contests. It’s the perfect way to spend a weekend with your family! The ABC Kite Fest is happening Sunday, March 5th starting at 9 AM. The day will include all kinds of food, fun and of course kites along with the Anteater Fun Run and Moss Fest with music and more. Go to abckitefestival.org for more information.

