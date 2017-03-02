You Can Help Individuals & Families Impacted by Disaster

Daniel Geraci, Executive Director and Founder of Austin Disaster Relief Network, joined us in the studio to ask the community to join them to raise $100,000 for survivors during Amplify Austin this Thursday, March 2nd at 6PM thru Friday, March 3rd at 6PM. Austin Disaster Relief Network is a Christian non-profit organization comprised of churches, ministries, and businesses within the Greater Austin community to form a disaster relief alliance that meets the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those affected by disaster. Their vision is to serve Christ by establishing a church network in the Greater Austin area that will meet the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of those affected by disaster. ADRN accomplishes this vision by building a communication infrastructure that enables and empowers the church of Greater Austin to organize, mobilize, connect, prepare, train and respond quickly in the event of a disaster, great or small. ADRN serves every disaster survivor in need of disaster relief services regardless of citizenship, race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status or political affiliation. Help individuals and families impacted by disaster get back into a clean and safe home. Go to amplifyadrn.com to pre-schedule your gift today.

