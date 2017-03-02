VIDEO: Beer truck crash douses trooper who just asked if pulled-over driver had been drinking

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (NBC News) – A Nevada highway patrol officer quickly learns there’s no use crying over spilled beer.

Trooper Travis Smaka pulled over a driver for speeding – you can hear him asking the driver if he’s been drinking.

A beer truck barreling down the road loses its load – pelting Trooper Smaka and the driver of the car with beer bottles and cans.

“Well over a thousand pounds of beer shattering and a tidal wave of beer coming at me.”

Trooper Smaka pulled the driver over for speeding but let him off with just a warning – and a beer shower.

