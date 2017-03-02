Two killed in head-on crash in southwest Austin, closing US 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people have died in a head-on crash in southwest Austin Thursday night, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. US 290 is shut down in both directions at the crash site.

The crash happened at Scenic Brook Drive and US 290 West. Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the scene of the crash at 9:36 p.m. They say the collision involves two vehicles and multiple patients, including four children.

